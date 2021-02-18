Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Aptiv by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

