Jennison Associates LLC Sells 58,114 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,114 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $43,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $585.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

