Jennison Associates LLC Sells 104,041 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,335,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,041 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $41,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.