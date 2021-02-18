Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,534 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HubSpot worth $48,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $523.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.13 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $529.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $4,484,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,014 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

