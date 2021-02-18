Jennison Associates LLC Buys 31,824 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $52,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $136.66 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.66 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.