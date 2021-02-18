Jennison Associates LLC Buys 14,268 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Seagen worth $55,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $158.83 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

