JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

