Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€2.45” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.21 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

