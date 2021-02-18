Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICL Group Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICL Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.
NYSE:ICL opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 24.32%.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
