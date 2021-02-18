JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.80 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) (ASX:JBH) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$35.03.
JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) Company Profile
