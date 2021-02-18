Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT opened at $19.17 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.