Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,280 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

