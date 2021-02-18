Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ORAN stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.