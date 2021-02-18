Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.