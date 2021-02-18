Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 692.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 245,989 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 120,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 237,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

MIN opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

