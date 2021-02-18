James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,018.24

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.24 ($13.30) and traded as high as GBX 1,184 ($15.47). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.35), with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,018.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

