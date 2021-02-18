Jacqueline L. Archer Purchases 1,000 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Jacqueline L. Archer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,131.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGCO stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several analysts recently commented on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

