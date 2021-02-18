J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

