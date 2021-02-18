ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.45

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 85.45 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 112.85 ($1.47). ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at GBX 109.35 ($1.43), with a volume of 7,019,814 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV plc (ITV.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

About ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

