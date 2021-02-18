ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. 365,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
