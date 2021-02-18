ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. 365,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

