Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 40,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.
Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile
ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
