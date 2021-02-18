Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.59, but opened at C$0.50. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 4,300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$92.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92.

About Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

