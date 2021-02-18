iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $160.97

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.97 and last traded at $160.97, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

