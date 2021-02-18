iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $104,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.04. 5,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

