iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Decreased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.