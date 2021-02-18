iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.39

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

