iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.38

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 590546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

