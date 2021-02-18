iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

EFV stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

