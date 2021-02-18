iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after acquiring an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

