iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 9.0% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 176,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

