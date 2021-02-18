iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $224.13

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.13 and last traded at $222.87, with a volume of 6650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKD. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9,960.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

