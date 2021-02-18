iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 4,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter.

