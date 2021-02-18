iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,896,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

