iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.07

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and traded as high as $85.60. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 90,607 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

