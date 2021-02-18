iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.42

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

