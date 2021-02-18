iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $381.66

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $381.66 and last traded at $381.66, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,591,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 511.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

