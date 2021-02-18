iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $105.82 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

