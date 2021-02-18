iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.45

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.45 and last traded at $67.44, with a volume of 107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

