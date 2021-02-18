iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.97

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.97 and last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 166031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.