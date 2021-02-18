IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.57 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $135.63 million and approximately $24.57 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00323294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00074268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00446503 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.24 or 0.86961128 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,241,681 coins and its circulating supply is 952,288,375 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.