IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187.71 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $187.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00074312 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.