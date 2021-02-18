Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.
Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
