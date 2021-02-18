Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.