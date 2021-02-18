Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.98

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 125489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 39.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

