Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stake Raised by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG remained flat at $$25.11 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,148. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

