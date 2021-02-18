Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.00

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

