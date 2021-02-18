Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $269.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $274.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.07.

