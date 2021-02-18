Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

