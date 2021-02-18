Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.90

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 5456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

