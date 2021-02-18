Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells $2,313,156.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $780.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.74 and a 200-day moving average of $739.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

