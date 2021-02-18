Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.08

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.08 and last traded at $419.70, with a volume of 11022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.99.
Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.77 and a 200 day moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
