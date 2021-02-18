Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.08

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.08 and last traded at $419.70, with a volume of 11022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.77 and a 200 day moving average of $348.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

